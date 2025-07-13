CONDOFA president warns against disruption of production at OML 42 Odidi

By Jimitota Onoyume

Protesters threatening to disrupt oil production from the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 42 in Odidi Federated Community, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State over their grievances with the proposed report of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Warri federal constituency have been urged to drop the plot.

National President , Owners of Oil Producing Communities, (CONDOFA) Western Zone, Chief Comrade Mamamu made the appeal in a statement to newsmen.

While urging the protesters to resist temptation to tamper with the oil facilities Mamamu enjoined security operatives to be on alert to nip any protest around the facilities in the bud.

It would be recalled that some members of Oil producing communities in Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom protesting over the outcome of the ward redelineation exercise in Warri south West local government area had threatened to shut down oil production activities in Odidi, OML 42 if the commission failed to redress the alleged injustice to the kingdom.

They expressed strong displeasure with the two wards allocated to OgbeIjoh out of the 19 wards meant for the area.

Mamamu who said he was not against the agitations stressed that his concern was that the protesters should not vent anger on oil facilities in the area.

He said : “Everyone has the right to protest and I am not against the protest but the threat against oil and gas operations is unacceptable. Oil installations in OML 42 specifically the ones in Odidi federated community should be avoided by the protesting groups to avoid resistance and clashes.

“Nobody has the right to shut down the Odidi oil field, Odidi is under Ogbe-ijoh administratively and as such, no group should dare or plan to shutdown the Odidi oil field as the consequences will be far reaching.

“I want to warn that Owners of Oil Producing Communities will partner with security operatives and the government to stop any form of economic sabotage in our areas, Odidi field is not under the dictate of any rulership or any connection with the INEC Delineation, those aggrieved with the delineation should as a matter of interest channel their grievances through a proper channel rather than planning hostility against oil and gas activities in the area. The government should checkmate those issuing threats against government assets.

“While we understand the frustrations surrounding the ward delineation, it is crucial that we do not allow our grievances to jeopardize our oil operations, OML 42 is a significant asset for our community, and any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for our people.”

Mamamu further called for caution as the INEC prepares to finalize the ward redelineation exercise

” Owners of Oil Producing Communities will work with the Presidency, National security adviser, NSA, Delta State government, and security agencies to arrest those planning and sponsoring hostility against oil facilities and also checkmate the excesses of those trying to sabotage the economy in the area”, he said.