Concerned Lagos resident petitions police over alleged murder of man, 90

.demands thorough probe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A concerned resident has raised the alarm and petitioned the Lagos State Police Command over alleged dastardly murder of an man, simply identified as Mr. Idris Salami, aged 90 years, at number 32 Popoola Arandun Street, by Abaranje , Ikotun, Old Alimosho area of the State.

The deceased was reportedly attacked and killed by an unknown gang at his residence.

According to an eye-witness, Olamilekan Sulaimon, the intruders came into the house on April 2, 2025 and asked for an unknown person from late Salami before he was attacked by the gang and killed with dangerous weapons by the gang members.

Sulaimon who later reported the incident at Ikeja Police Station said that the attack was well planned by the gang members.

In a subsequent petition reported at Ikeja Police Station on July 7, 2025, the petitioner called for thorough investigation on the matter.

Sulaimon who also took oath at the Ikeja High Court solicited assistance from the police and the judiciary to make sure that justice is done on the matter.

He stressed that all the efforts made to save the life of Idiris after the attack proved abortive as he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.