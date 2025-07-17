Comptroller Oramalugo launches revised edition of ‘Customs Administration’ at Seme border

Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, Customs Area Comptroller of the Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service left with an unidentified Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service during the launch of the second edition of the book ‘Customs Administration’ at Seme Border on Thursday

By Godwin Oritse

SEME, LAGOS — The Customs Area Controller of the Seme Area Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Dr. Ben Oramalugo, has officially launched the second edition of his book, Customs Administration, during a ceremony held at the Seme Border Command.

Describing the publication as more than a collection of chapters, Oramalugo said the book is a product of years of professional experience, academic research, and policy engagement. He emphasized that the revised edition responds to evolving challenges in customs operations and aligns with global standards in trade facilitation, border security, and customs reform.

“The dynamism of global trade, the rise of digital customs, and the expanding role of Customs in national security all demand a scholarly response,” Oramalugo said. “This book aspires to offer a practical framework for understanding, navigating, and improving customs systems in Nigeria and similar jurisdictions.”

He stressed the importance of intellectual development in professional excellence, urging Customs officers to embrace continuous learning as essential to effective service.

“A knowledgeable officer is a more effective officer. A disciplined mind is a catalyst for institutional excellence,” he stated.

The book is expected to serve as a vital resource for policymakers, academics, customs practitioners, and students involved in border governance across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

The event was well-attended by high-level dignitaries, including heads and representatives of several security and regulatory agencies operating at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post. Among those present were the Comptrollers of Immigration (Joint Border Post and Land Border Patrol); Directors of the DSS and NAFDAC; the Commander of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS); and officials from the NDLEA, Nigeria Police Anti-Bomb Unit, Port Health Services, and other key border stakeholders.

Oramalugo expressed gratitude to the reviewers, editors, and all contributors to the successful publication, and extended special thanks to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, and the NCS management for promoting a culture of knowledge, reform, and discipline within the service.