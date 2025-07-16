Comply with court judgment, Natasha’s counsel urges Senate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legal counsel to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has advised the National Assembly to fully comply with a recent Federal High Court judgment ordering her reinstatement to the Senate.

In a rejoinder dated July 14, 2025, addressed to the Director of Litigation and Counselling, Legal Services Directorate of the National Assembly, Mr. Charles Yoila, Esq., the legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Michael Jonathan Numa, provided clarification on the court’s ruling in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan v. Clerk of National Assembly & 3 Ors.

The lawyers referenced the court’s enrolled order, which begins with “IT IS HEREBY ORDERED” and outlines twelve directives.

According to them, Order 12—which states that “the Senate should recall the Plaintiff”—though phrased with the word “should,” is within the context of a binding judgment when read as a whole.

The legal team noted that the judgment addressed both the substantive matter and a request for a mandatory injunction, with the court nullifying the recommendations and findings of a Senate Committee that had led to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension. They argued that the court found the suspension inconsistent with constitutional provisions and Senate Standing Orders.

They cited Section 287(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which obligates authorities and persons to give effect to court decisions. Further support was drawn from Section 318, which defines a court decision to include “judgment, decree, order, conviction, sentence or recommendation.”

To support their position, the lawyers referred to legal precedents, including Ecobank (Nig.) Ltd v. Tempo Energy (Nig.) Ltd (2025), where the Supreme Court considered that certain judicial recommendations could be legally binding.

The counsel urged the National Assembly’s Legal Directorate to re-examine the judgment and guide the Senate appropriately, stressing that compliance is a constitutional obligation.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has indicated her intent to resume legislative duties on July 22, 2025, a date she considers significant following recent national developments, including the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter concluded by noting that the Senator may explore legal options to ensure enforcement of the judgment if necessary.