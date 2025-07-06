Community leader allegedly manhandled by Anambra lawmaker’s security in critical condition

By Vincent Ujumadu

A Community leader in Odumodu village, Umunya, Oyi local government area of Anambra State, Mr Collins Nweke is in a critical condition as a result of injuries allegedly inflicted on him by security men attached to the member representing Oyi constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon innocent Ojike.

It was gathered that the incident had to do with land dispute in the community.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Nweke said he was attending a traditional marriage ceremony at another part of Odumodu village, when the lawmaker came in a convoy, alleging that his security operatives started shooting indiscriminately, but all the bullets aimed at his legs missed the target.

Nweke claimed that Hon. Ojike and his security operatives thereafter descended on him, hitting his head with a pistol and leaving him with severe injuries that caused profuse bleeding.

He further alleged that he was abducted and taken to a secluded location near Zone 13 Police Station in Ukpo, where he was mercilessly beaten, with his attackers accusing him of filming the earlier altercation between the lawmaker and the village chairman.

“They asked me to produce the video or be killed. When they couldn’t find anything on my phone, they abandoned me to bleed to death,” Mr. Nweke recounted tearfully. “I was rescued by a Good Samaritan who found me where they left me.”

Nweke also alleged that the lawmaker attempted to arrest him at the weekend and called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene urgently because the villagers are now living in fear due to continued intimidation from the lawmaker. “My life is in danger, and the people of Odumodu are no longer safe,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, two community leaders, Ichie Ekene Ejeh of Odumodu-Enu and Mr. Chukwuemeka Ozokwelu of Odumodu-Ana, condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric and unbecoming of an elected representative.”

An aide to Hon Ojike, however, denied the allegation, insisting that the lawmaker is in good relationship with his constituents.