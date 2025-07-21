Commission demotes court registrar, judicial officer over misconduct in Kano

Kano map

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has approved the demotion of a court registrar, Adamu Salisu, for forgery and falsification of affidavits of service.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, in Kano.

He said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the JSC’s 84th meeting held on Friday.

Jibo-Ibrahim said after deliberations, the commission demoted Salisu from Grade Level 13 to Grade Level 12 and removed him from his position as Registrar in charge of High Court No. 13.

“He was also issued a strong warning to desist from any further unethical conduct or influencing others to commit similar acts, failing which stricter sanctions, including criminal prosecution, will be taken against him,” he added.

THe stated that the JSC’s mandate to uphold integrity and discipline within the judicial arm of government guided the action.

“Salisu forged the signature of a bailiff and unlawfully signed documents as a Commissioner for Oaths.

”He admitted guilt and was found liable for gross misconduct,” he said.

He also said that Yusuf Ayuba, a clerical assistant attached to High Court No. 8, Miller Road, was investigated by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) and found to have absented himself from his duty post without justification for four months.

“The commission demoted him from Grade Level 5 to Grade Level 4 as punishment for gross misconduct,” Jibo-brahim stated.

He added that the sanctions were intended to serve as a deterrent to other staff and curb absenteeism within the judiciary staff.

“The commission reiterates its non-tolerance policy on misconduct and reaffirms its commitment to enforcing discipline, accountability, and professional ethics across all cadres of the judiciary,” he said (NAN).