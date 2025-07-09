Commercial farms: TETFund sets up c’ttee to select eligible varsities for intervention

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja—The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, has inaugurated a five-member committee to select universities across the country eligible for its intervention to drive agricultural commercial farms.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of TETFund and former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, yesterday, said the development was in furtherance of the Fund’s commitment to deepening its intervention activities to enhance its impact in the economy.

The committee is to recommend eligible institutions for the intervention, based on their performance scores, and taking into consideration the geopolitical zones of the country.

It is also to review and assess the submissions received from beneficiary institutions as well as develop appropriate templates for the evaluation of the submissions from beneficiary institutions.

The committee, he added, was expected to score the institutions based on their submissions, evaluation criteria and performance.

Masari, however, said the selected institutions must be a University of Agriculture or a university that had a faculty of agriculture with significant student enrolment.

Besides, they must have a large expanse of land of at least 50 hectares, while the land title must be freehold and not encumbered by any joint venture or private ownership and an existing commercial farm and agri business with at least one value chain covering crop production, animal production, fisheries and poultry.

According to him, countries that invest in sustainable agricultural practices are better equipped to meet their population’s dietary needs.

The former Katsina governor said: :”As you are aware, agriculture plays a vital role in national development, providing food security, generating income and contributing to economic growth, especially in developing countries.

‘’Thus, promoting agricultural development is not just about feeding the population, but a powerful tool for poverty reduction, job creation and overall national prosperity.

“Moreover, agriculture generates employment opportunities across the value chain, from farming and processing to marketing and distribution. This job creation is critical in reducing poverty and promoting inclusive growth.

‘’As rural areas develop economically, they provide a more balanced regional development, thereby reducing the urban-rural divide and mitigating the pressures of urbanisation.’’

Speaking further, Masari said: “Apart from feeding the industrial and other key sectors of the economy with essential raw materials, agricultural productivity saves the nation foreign exchange for food importation and guarantees food security.

“Food security is a cornerstone of national stability and development. Ensuring a reliable supply of nutritious food prevents hunger, malnutrition, and associated health problems.

“Our people share a common need for a safe, nutritious, and reliable supply of food. Thus, diversifying crops and improving agricultural resilience against climate change are vital strategies for maintaining food security.

“In this regard, I am pleased to state that, out of the 27 TETFund Centres of Excellence in Beneficiary Institutions, eight are focusing on different aspects of agriculture. In addition, the Fund is sponsoring the provision of Agricultural Research Laboratories/Demonstration Farms in six beneficiary universities across the country.’’

He explained that the research labs would leverage modern technologies to enhance the productivity and sustainability of crop and animal production, and provide training and research opportunities. The aim is to address the challenges faced by Nigerian agriculture practitioners in the production of crops and animals, and increase access to high-quality seeds and improved farming practices.

He said the constitution of the committee and its membership composition underscored the significance of its assignment to the Fund and the nation.

“As members of this committee, you are expected to work collectively as a team to deliver on this task,’’ he tasked members.