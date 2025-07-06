Commercial bus, truck collision kills 8 passengers in Badagry

The accident scene.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says a pre-dawn collision involving a 16-seater commercial Mazda bus and a DAF truck has claimed the lives of eight passengers.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki stated that the collision occurred at Atura Bus Stop, on the inbound route to Badagry, involving a 16-seater commercial Mazda bus, with registration number KJA 811 YF, and a DAF truck, marked T1 4636 LA.

“The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of eight passengers, including the driver of the ill-fated bus and his conductor, casting a somber pall over the Badagry axis.

“LASTMA operatives, in concert with personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (Morogbo Division), and the 244 Battalion of the Nigerian Army (Ibereko Barracks), swiftly launched a coordinated rescue operation at the accident scene.

“Their timely intervention led to the successful extraction of eight surviving passengers, all of whom sustained varying degrees of trauma.

“These casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital in Badagry via an FRSC vehicle for critical medical attention,” he said.

The LASTMA boss stated that a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the commercial bus lost control while navigating at a perilous speed, resulting in a catastrophic collision with the DAF truck.

Bakare-Oki, who said he had visited the crash site to evaluate the situation personally, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families for the loss.

“This heart-wrenching incident is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for all road users to embrace caution.

“No journey should end in such tragedy. May the Almighty grant the deceased eternal rest and console those left behind,” he said.

The official further consoled with the families of the survivors, wishing them a quick recovery.

He urged commercial and heavy-duty vehicle operators to avoid speeding, adhere strictly to safety protocols and ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to prevent unnecessary fatalities.

He also emphasized the need for the deployment of speed-limiting mechanisms at critical flashpoints across Lagos as part of the government’s commitment to reducing road carnage, protecting commuters, and fostering a culture of compliance and safety.