Comedian Bazzy set to light up Benin City with debut comedy show

By Ayo Onikoyi

Benin City is about to witness a major comedy event as fast-rising Nigerian comedian and content creator, Ani-Victor Elisha, popularly known as Comedian Bazzy, gears up for his first-ever live comedy show.

Bazzy, who shot into the limelight with his relatable skits and the viral catchphrase “Ah Swear!”, has become a household name on social media. With his expressive style, witty punchlines, and hilarious portrayals of everyday Nigerian life, he has built a loyal fanbase that cuts across age and social class.

The highly anticipated event, themed “Joy Dey the Environ”, is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2025, at the Da Civic Centre, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State. According to the comedian, the show’s title reflects the impact his content has had online, bringing joy, easing stress, and lifting moods one skit at a time.

Bazzy, an alumnus of Auchi Polytechnic, has consistently drawn from his personal experiences and humble beginnings to connect deeply with his audience. His journey from creating skits on his phone to hosting a live show in one of Edo State’s prominent venues inspires laughter and admiration.

“This show is special to me. It’s more than just jokes. It’s about bringing people together to laugh, to feel good, and to celebrate joy in all its forms,” Bazzy said.

The event is expected to feature guest appearances, musical performances, and of course, Bazzy’s signature comedic brilliance — live and unfiltered.

Fans and comedy lovers across the region are already buzzing with excitement as preparations heat up.

Industry watchers also see the show as a bold and promising move that could open new doors for the online sensation.

With “Joy Dey the Environ”, Bazzy isn’t just stepping on stage — he’s stepping into a new chapter, and Benin City will be the first to witness it.