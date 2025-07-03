Coalition: Usman-led LP declares support for Obi, rubbishes Abure ultimatum

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman.

The acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Sen. Nenadi Usman, has declared its support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the party over his involvement in the ongoing coalition arrangement being spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Usman, in a statement issued by Senior Special Adviser to Usman, Ken Asogwa, on Thursday in Abuja, described Mr Julius Abure, who had given Obi 48 hours to resign his membership of the party, as a jester.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abure and some members of his faction’s National Working Committee (NWC) had, earlier on Thursday, mandated the former presidential candidate to quit the party for being part of the coalition arrangement.

Nenadi, however, said that those behind the ultimatum issued to Obi were neither recognised by the party nor by the law.

She said that Abure and his cohorts had been sacked by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and suspended from the party for their allegedly serial acts of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

According to her, the party has given its blessings to Obi to participate in the coalition talks.

NAN reports that Obi, along with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai and other notable opposition figures, had, on Tuesday, formally adopted the African Democratic Party (ADP), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the leadership of the Labour Party had, on May 26, publicly declared its full support for Mr Obi’s involvement in the coalition efforts aimed at creating a robust political alternative to rescue Nigeria from the APC government.

“We wish to reaffirm that Mr Peter Obi’s participation in the coalition activities, including ADC’s unveiling, was done with the full knowledge, approval and support of the Labour Party leadership.

“It is the remnants of the disorder and mess left behind by these impostors that the current leadership continues to clean,” she said.

Usman, therefore, urged members of the public and especially the media to disregard the ‘distractions and mischief from these discredited elements’.

“For clarity, the only legitimate and authoritative source of information regarding the official position of the Labour Party on any matter remains the office of Sen. Nenadi Usman, the acting National Chairman of the Labour Party,” the statement said.