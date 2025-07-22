Coalition: Rivers agog as Amaechi set to address supporters

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt: Barely one month after he officially resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is set to engage his teeming supporters in Rivers state on his new political move.

Recall that shortly after he attended the funeral of late President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state, Amaechi hinted that he would soon address his supporters in Rivers State on the current political situation in the country.

A competent source hinted that the former Governor of Rivers state would use that opportunity of meeting his supporters tomorrow, Wednesday, in Port Harcourt to, perhaps, open up to them on his position about the 2027 general elections.

According to the source, Amaechi may most likely formally defect to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, with his millions of supporters who are cut to both the APC and PDP loyal to him in the state.

A chieftain of the APC who does not want his name in print said so many people in Rivers state are currently disillusioned about the crack in the state chapters of both the APC and the PDP. “This is why the coming of ADC is a big threat to President Bola Tinubu and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike’s political families”.

He noted that “the major reason why there will be a mass exodus of people from both parties to the ADC is the maltreatment of the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who has been denied of his constitutional responsibilities since March 18 following the illegal declaration of emergency rule in Rivers state by the President.

“There is nobody in Rivers state that is happy with that development because it has denied the people their right to dividends of democracy for more than four months now. The people of the state have been waiting for a time to revenge this anomaly and the coming of ADC is that right time”, he said.

The source further disclosed that Amaechi stands as a favorite to clinch the ticket of the ADC for the 2027 presidential election because, “he is very popular in all the ethnic regions in the country. He has a wealth of political experience and great followership across Nigeria”.

In his letter of resignation on July 1, 2025, addressed to the APC chairman in ward 8, Ubima in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, Amaechi said “this decision stems from my avowed commitment to joining forces with other patriotic Nigerians to rescue our dear nation from the fangs of failure, pain and anguish which the All Progressives Congress now pellucidly symbolizes”.

Amaechi revealed that after a wide range of consultation, “I am convinced that this is the appropriate moment to call it quits as the party has derailed from the lofty ideas that berthed its formation and so, can no longer inspire hopes in Nigeria for a greater future”.

Meanwhile, the host Communities of Niger Delta and many others have indicated interest to throw their support behind the former governor’s presidential ambition in 2027.