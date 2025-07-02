Coalition: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, El-Rufai, other opposition figures storm Yar’Adua Centre

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

Leading opposition figures across party lines are currently converging at the Yar’Adua Centre, venue of the rescheduled unveiling of the new African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The unveiling was earlier scheduled to hold at a hotel in Asokoro in the early hours of Wednesday but was abruptly cancelled when the hotel management announced that it could no longer provide its facility for the event after full payment had been made and confirmed.

Among early callers to the new venue are former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe; a former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai; Senator Dino Melaye, a former Minister of Youth and Sports; Solomon Dalong; Dele Momodu; and former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam.

Others present include a former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi; a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.).

A former Senate President, David Mark, is expected to preside over the event which will commence in a few minutes.

…Details later