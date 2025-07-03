Coalition: Minister Wike is Jittery – ADC

Nyesom Wike

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE leadership of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has taken a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Nyesom Wike, for attacking the new coalition, describing him as one who is already jittery as a formidable platform coming on board to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement on Thursday by the Spokesman of the Coalition Movement, Mal. Bolaji Abdullahi, he said that Wike’s reaction to the new opposition coalition reflected his mortal fear of being voted out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Bolaji was reacting to the Minister’s scathing remarks about the coalition and its leaders during the latter’s monthly televised media chat.

The statement read, “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken note of the virulent attacks launched on the various leaders of the coalition movement by the Hon. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike in his media chat today.

“Without justifying this behaviour that we find incompatible with the office of a Federal Minister, we believe Minister Wike could only descend to that level because of his mortal fear of the threat that the successful unveiling of the coalition of opposition political parties constitutes to the government that he serves.

“We observe that if minister Wike and the government that he serves had kept their promises to the Nigerian people, the coalition movement would not have been necessary and he would not have had a need to be so jittery.

“If minister Wike had paid the salaries of primary school teachers who have been on strike for several months and if he had not treated FCT workers with so much contempt, while he goes about commissioning white elephant projects running into billions of Naira, he would have had no need to be afraid of the coalition.

“Minister Wike claimed in his media chat that the coalition leaders are driven only by grievances. If we have any grievances, it is the way the government he is a part of has driven majority of Nigerians into poverty and misery. We are aggrieved to see children of the poor unable to get education because he would not pay their teachers’ salaries. We are aggrieved to watch the growing insecurity in the FCT that he superintends. We are aggrieved that minister Wike had allowed himself to be used by the government he serves to destroy one of the most powerful political parties in Africa, the PDP.

“But it is rather too late in the day to cry. The coalition movement belongs to the Nigerian people who had been promised renewed hope, but have been served renewed hopelessness. Therefore, no amount of tirade against the leaders of the coalition could stem the tide of this popular movement.”