Coalition : Mary Alile warns Nigerians against opposition’s desperate power grab

As Nigeria enters a critical phase in its democratic journey, the National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Alile, has come out boldly to condemn the recent alliance of opposition parties as a “coalition of collusion” formed out of desperation and a thirst for lost power — not patriotism.

Reacting to the widely reported meeting between leading opposition figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform, Dr. Alile warned Nigerians to see beyond the cosmetic unity being paraded by individuals who, she claims, contributed significantly to the mess Nigeria is still cleaning up.

“This alliance is not driven by ideology or love for the masses. It is a gathering of bitter men who failed Nigeria when they had the chance, and now want to hide behind hardship to return to power,” she said.

“They destroyed our economy with unsustainable subsidies, left our infrastructure in ruins, and institutionalized corruption. Now, they think Nigerians have forgotten. We haven’t.”

Dr. Alile highlighted key reforms initiated under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which, despite being tough on the public in the short term, are aimed at laying the groundwork for a prosperous and stable Nigeria. She praised Tinubu for having the courage to end the fuel subsidy regime, describing it as a “bleeding wound that previous leaders lacked the courage to stitch.”

“President Tinubu took the bold step none of them could. That’s what leadership looks like — making hard decisions for the greater good,” Alile said.

She also commended Tinubu’s unification of the exchange rate, describing it as a long-overdue reform to restore investor confidence and stabilize the economy. Under his administration, over $30 billion worth of foreign investments have been pledged, and critical sectors such as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure are receiving renewed attention.

“Women across Nigeria are benefiting from renewed investments in MSMEs. The Bank of Industry and other federal programs are rolling out targeted interventions to support female entrepreneurs and farmers,” she noted.

Dr. Alile pointed to ongoing road and railway infrastructure projects, increased social investment funding, and a deliberate effort to bring more women and youth into governance as proof that the current administration is people-focused.

“When last did we have a President that openly declared women as strategic to national development — and actually matched it with action? Tinubu is walking the talk,” she added.

She cautioned Nigerian women not to be manipulated by media propaganda and synthetic protests funded by opposition figures.

“They’ll organize protests and wear poverty as a political badge. But when they were in office, they weaponized poverty. They silenced women, looted our institutions, and danced on our pain.”

She also encouraged Nigerian youths to remain hopeful and resilient, urging them not to fall for political deception dressed as activism.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be used as pawns by those who abandoned you yesterday. Tinubu believes in youth. That’s why he empowered the Ministry of Youth Development, appointed young people, and is investing heavily in skill development and tech.”

As 2027 draws nearer, Dr. Alile made it clear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the only credible and prepared candidate with the vision and courage to move Nigeria forward.

“The so-called coalition offers no fresh ideas. Just recycled faces and empty slogans. Nigerians should not allow themselves to be deceived twice. The APC may not be perfect, but we are purposeful. President Tinubu has a plan, and he’s executing it with determination.”

Alile concluded with a rallying call to APC women and grassroots leaders nationwide:

“This is a battle for Nigeria’s soul. Let’s organize, let’s enlighten, and let’s defend the truth. We owe our children a future — not another round of recycled failure.”