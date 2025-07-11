Coalition: ‘I’ll continue to remain in PDP even if others leave’ – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserting that he will remain with the party regardless of any coalition efforts to challenge the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the 2027 general elections.

He made the declaration on Friday during the Southwest PDP caucus meeting held at the party’s Olusoji Adagunodo Southwest zonal Secretariat, Ibadan.

The meeting focused on critical issues affecting the party in the region, particularly the urgent need for the federal government to release withheld local government allocations for Osun State.

The governor emphasised the party’s dedication to unity and resilience in the face of political challenges.

He reaffirmed the caucus’s loyalty to the PDP, stating, “We reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the PDP and commitment to the unity, stability, progress and success of the Party at all levels in the Zone and across the country.”

He noted that the withholding of funds is not only unconstitutional but also detrimental to the well-being of the people of Osun State.

The communique emphasised, “The withholding of the Osun State Local Government Allocation by the Federal Government is unconstitutional, unwarranted and a violation of the rights and well-being of the people of Osun State.”

He said: ” We want the whole world to know that PDP in the Southwest is united; we are together. Coalition is not a threat to the PDP. Who are these people in this coalition? They have been in some parties before, whether PDP or APC. What are their anticedents?”

“And does it mean that every time they move from one party to the other, they have repented or they have changed or the have something new to offer the people? Those are salient questions.”

“This building here, is PDP’s Southwest building. If the roof is leaking, as leaders of PDP in the Southwest, are we going to abandone the building and go somewhere else to take refuge?”

“We will stay inside there and fix it and let the people know we are responsible leaders and we have the interest of the people at heart,” Makinde stated.

Also in his remark at the meeting, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, whose deputy, Kola Adewusi, represented, reiterated the governor’s dedication to the PDP and his role as the party leader in Osun State.

He dismissed claims that Adeleke was involved in any political coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, adding that the governor remained part and parcel of the PDP family.

In a communique read after the meeting by the Southwest PDP zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the party commended the efforts of key leaders in the region, particularly praising the roles of Governor Makinde and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We commend and appreciate the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for their untiring roles in ensuring the stability and growth of the PDP as the prominent political party in the South West. “

The communique reassured members that the PDP in the Southwest is intact, urging all organs of the party to remain focused, saying, We encourage all Organs and relevant bodies of the party to stay focused and continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the scheduled National Convention.”

In a message about unity, the party distanced itself from a reported coalition, urging members to remain steadfast.

“We are not part of the reported coalition and urge all members of the PDP to remain united,” it asserted.

The party expressed its openness to collaboration with like-minded citizens, stating, “Our Party remains open to working with other well-meaning like-minded citizens in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Looking ahead, the party resolved to intensify efforts to ensure the PDP’s success in upcoming bye-elections in Oyo and Ogun States, as well as local government elections in Lagos State.

“We are confident that the PDP as a Party of choice in the South West and Nigeria at large will record sweeping victory in the coming elections,” it declared.

PDP also expressed serious concern over the worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country under the APC administration. At the same time, it reiterated the declaration of Governor Makinde, stating, “The 2027 election will be between Nigerians and the APC, with Nigerians ultimately triumphing under the banner of the PDP.”

The party called for unity among Nigerians, urging them to rally around the PDP.

“We urge Nigerians not to lose hope but remain resolute and continue to rally with the PDP as our Party leads the charge to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC,” the communique concluded.

Vanguard News