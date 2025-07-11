Coalition: I’ll continue to remain in PDP even if others leave — Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserting that he will remain with the party regardless of any coalition efforts to challenge the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the 2027 general elections.

He made the declaration on Friday during the Southwest PDP caucus meeting held at the party’s Southwest zonal Secretariat, Ibadan.

The meeting focused on critical issues affecting the party in the region, particularly the urgent need for the federal government to release withheld local government allocations for Osun State.

The governor emphasised the party’s dedication to unity and resilience in the face of political challenges and reaffirmed the caucus’s loyalty to the PDP, stating, “We reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the PDP and commitment to the unity, stability, progress and success of the Party at all levels in the Zone and across the country.” He noted that the withholding of funds was not only unconstitutional but also detrimental to the well being of the people of Osun State.

He said: “We want the whole world to know that PDP in the Southwest is united; we are together. Coalition is not a threat to the PDP. Who are these people in this coalition? They have been in some parties before, whether PDP or APC. What are their antecedents? And does it mean that every time they move from one party to the other, they have repented or they have changed or they have something new to offer the people? Those are salient questions.

“This building here, is PDP’s Southwest building. If the roof is leaking, as leaders of PDP in the Southwest, are we going to abandon the building and go somewhere else to take refuge? We will stay inside there and fix it and let the people know we are responsible leaders and we have the interest of the people at heart,” Makinde stated.

Also in his remark at the meeting, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, reiterated the governor’s dedication to the PDP and his role as the party leader in Osun State.

He dismissed claims that Adeleke was involved in any coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, adding that the governor remained part and parcel of the PDP family.

In a communique read after the meeting by the Southwest PDP zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the party commended the efforts of key leaders in the region, particularly praising the roles of Governor Makinde and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to the communique, “We commend and appreciate the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for their untiring roles in ensuring the stability and growth of the PDP as the prominent political Party in the South West. “

They reassured members that the PDP in the Southwest was intact and urged all organs of the party to remain focused.