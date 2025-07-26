Coalition creates 500,000 jobs, plants 560m trees to restore Ogoni mangrove

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

A coalition of Green Non-Governmental Organisations (CGNGOs) has unveiled a major environmental and economic empowerment campaign aimed at restoring the degraded mangrove ecosystem across the four local government areas of Ogoni in Rivers State.

The initiative, known as the Eco-Citizen Ogoni Initiative (ECOI), was launched in Port Harcourt on Saturday in commemoration of the 2025 International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems. The coalition announced an ambitious target of planting 560 million mangrove trees in Ogoni land by the year 2035.

According to Pastor Nature Dumale, Coordinator of the coalition in Ogoni and also head of Eco Citizen Niger Delta (ECN), the initiative will serve as both an ecological restoration drive and a vehicle for social transformation.

Dumale said the project would train 560,000 “eco-citizens” and directly employ 56,000 of them to lead and drive the initiative. In total, the programme is expected to unlock 500,000 jobs across multiple sectors including renewable energy, regenerative agriculture, aquaculture, eco-enterprise, clean transport, and ecosystem restoration.

“We will plant and nurture 560 million mangrove trees in Ogoni by 2035, not just as an environmental action, but as a symbol of resilience, a living archive of our restoration journey,” Dumale stated.

He emphasized that the initiative is expected to attract up to $5.6 billion in green-blue impact investments through catalytic funding, community partnerships, and public-private collaboration. He described the initiative as part of a broader shift toward a “green and just economy” that provides youth and communities with opportunities at home, rather than compelling them to migrate in search of better livelihoods.

“This is not a dream. This is a mission in motion. The Eco-Citizen OGONI Initiative isn’t just about planting trees; it’s about planting seeds of justice,” he said.

Dumale called on traditional leaders, government agencies, youth leaders, private investors, and Nigerians in the diaspora to support the initiative, stressing that the programme seeks to convert Ogoni’s environmental scars into a foundation for sustainable development.

He further described the initiative as a bold, people-centered strategy that links ecological restoration with economic empowerment, through community-led innovation and nature-based solutions.

The Eco-Citizen Ogoni Initiative is also aligned with the goals of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), according to Dumale. He noted that both programmes collectively aim to set a new benchmark for using environmental rehabilitation as a tool for economic revival and community resilience.

“At its core, the initiative recognizes that the path to environmental healing must also lead to livelihoods, skills, ownership, and dignity,” he said.

As the world marked the International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems, Dumale reminded stakeholders that mangroves are not just trees, but vital natural defenses, carbon sinks, and marine life habitats.

“Today, we do more than mark a date on the calendar. We make a declaration: Ogoni will be at the forefront of the global movement to conserve, restore, and regenerate mangrove ecosystems — not just for the planet, but for the peace and prosperity of our people,” he concluded.