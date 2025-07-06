Club World Cup: Garcia leads top scorers chart ahead of semi-finals [Full List]

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia has climbed to the top of the Club World Cup scorers chart at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.
The 21-year-old netted his fourth goal of the tournament in Real Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, joining the likes of Angel Di Maria and Serhou Guirassy as joint-top scorers.
Garcia will now look to add to his tally when Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final on Wednesday.
In the other semi-final clash, Chelsea will go head-to-head with Brazilian side Fluminense on Tuesday.
Top Scorers at the FIFA Club World Cup (Ahead of Semi-Finals):
4 Goals
- Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid)
- Angel Di Maria
- Serhou Guirassy
- Marcos Leonardo
3 Goals
- Michael Olise
- Phil Foden
- Kenan Yildiz
- Erling Haaland
- Harry Kane
- Jamal Musiala
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.