Club World Cup: Garcia leads top scorers chart ahead of semi-finals [Full List]

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia has climbed to the top of the Club World Cup scorers chart at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The 21-year-old netted his fourth goal of the tournament in Real Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, joining the likes of Angel Di Maria and Serhou Guirassy as joint-top scorers.

Garcia will now look to add to his tally when Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final on Wednesday.

In the other semi-final clash, Chelsea will go head-to-head with Brazilian side Fluminense on Tuesday.

Top Scorers at the FIFA Club World Cup (Ahead of Semi-Finals):

4 Goals

Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid)

Angel Di Maria

Serhou Guirassy

Marcos Leonardo

3 Goals

Michael Olise

Phil Foden

Kenan Yildiz

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Jamal Musiala

