Club World Cup 2025: Semi-final fixtures confirmed – date, time

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup following the conclusion of Saturday’s dramatic quarter-final clashes.

Real Madrid became the final team to book a spot in the last four after a thrilling 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia gave Los Blancos an early advantage with first-half goals.

Dortmund’s Maximilian Beier pulled one back with a low strike in extra-time, but Kylian Mbappe restored Madrid’s two-goal cushion shortly after.

A red card to Dean Huijsen for a last-man challenge gave Dortmund a lifeline, and Serhou Guirassy converted from the spot to make it 3-2, but it wasn’t enough.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will now face Paris Saint-Germain in a high-stakes semi-final showdown.

The French champions saw off Bayern Munich 2-0 earlier in the day, impressively holding on despite finishing with nine men.

In the other semi-final fixture, Chelsea will take on Fluminense. The Blues edged Palmeiras 2-1 in their own quarter-final, while Fluminense knocked out Saudi side Al-Hilal to advance.

The semi-final ties are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, setting the stage for a thrilling climax to this year’s expanded Club World Cup.

Fluminense vs Chelsea – Tuesday, 8 July – 8pm

PSG vs Real Madrid – Wednesday, 9 July – 8pm

Vanguard News