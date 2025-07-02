Club World Cup: 10 players ‘asked to be substituted’ during Juventus game

Juventus coach Igor Tudor revealed that 10 of his players asked to be substituted during their 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup in Miami, citing exhaustion from “really difficult conditions.”

The Italian side was eliminated after Gonzalo García’s second-half strike secured Madrid’s progression to the quarterfinals. Despite rotating his squad throughout the tournament, Tudor admitted that Tuesday’s match was a step too far for many of his players.

“The conditions were really difficult today,” Tudor told reporters. “Ten players asked me to be replaced. They were really tired.

“There are a lot of factors that weighed into that. It is the end of a long season and there was a lot of stress on the players that takes their energy.

“The conditions that they played with were really difficult— the humidity too. All of these conditions make it much more difficult. And the heat — that was another thing that made it more difficult.”

Although temperatures in Miami peaked at 88°F (31°C), slightly cooler than in recent matches, Tudor said the mix of heat and humidity made it hard for his squad to perform.

FIFA has faced criticism over the timing of the newly expanded 32-team tournament, with former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp among those expressing concern about the physical demands on players.

Tudor, however, noted that Juventus had a largely positive experience in the U.S., despite their exit.

“I think it is time to rest now,” he said. “We will have three weeks of rest, so I don’t think it [Club World Cup] will affect us in a negative way. But yes, we need to get some rest, start again and be stronger.

“The guys really gave it all, we played all out best cards and it wasn’t enough unfortunately.

“If there are lessons, we know we can compete against some of the best players in the world and it is a precious experience when you play against clubs of a higher level.”

Real Madrid also welcomed the return of star forward Kylian Mbappé, who came off the bench for a 23-minute cameo following a bout of acute gastroenteritis.

“Every day, he is getting better and from now until the quarterfinal, he is going to be even better,” said Madrid coach Xabi Alonso. “I talk to him every day, ask him how he is feeling and I think he is going to be way better for the quarterfinals.”

