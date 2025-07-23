Close protection needs modern training, intelligence sharing – Aratokun-Ale

By Dickson Omobola

Chief Executive Officer of Target Search Global, TSG, Mr Femi Aratokun-Ale, has called for stronger collaboration in close protection operations across Nigeria, saying there is a need for training on modern techniques and intelligence gathering and sharing.

Aratokun-Ale also urged private security organisations to support the police in driving the transformation that the security industry was witnessing globally.

According to him, the world has become a global village, and any development in Nigeria could potentially impact other countries.

The United Kingdom-based security expert spoke at a symposium themed: ‘Re-engineering Security Strength in Close Operations in Nigeria,’ organised by TSG in Lagos.

He said: “What we are trying to do right now is to ensure that we have a security system in place to support the police or the Nigerian security architecture that we have. We want to make sure that we do it the right way, bringing into Nigeria the new transformation that security is going through globally.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Squad Limited, Emem Thomas, also urged more women to seek opportunity in the security industry, describing it as an all-inclusive industry.

Speaking at the event, Thomas said: “People feel women can not actually do it. So when they see women come into the security industry, they doubt them. But my advice to women is that they should not belittle themselves, they should not sit down and fold their arms doing nothing. They should come out and accept the opportunity to be a security expert. It is good to be a security personnel and it gives one high esteem.”

At the event, individuals who have contributed to the security framework in Nigeria were also given awards.

Lifetime achievement award was presented to the Manager of Current Affairs, Television Continental, TVC, Mr Niran Atiba.

Thomas also received an award for her contributions to bringing improved security to Nigeria.