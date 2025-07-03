CJN appoints Justice Adejumo as Administrator of NJI

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA-The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has appointed Justice Babatunde Adejumo to take over as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, NJI, with effect from August 1.

Justice Adejumo, who retired as the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, in 2019, will succeed Justice Salisu Garba, whose four-year tenure as the Administrator of the NJI, will expire on July 31.

The CJN, in a statement that was signed by her media aide, Mr. Tobi Soniyi, said Justice Adejumo’s appointment was approved by the Board of Governors of the NJI under her chairmanship.

According to the statement, the appointment was made by the CJN, following due consultation with the Board of Governors, in accordance with the provisions of the National Judicial Institute Act.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, expresses her profound appreciation to the outgoing Administrator for his tireless commitment and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Institute and the Nigerian judiciary as a whole.

“Honourable Justice Babatunde Adejumo is highly respected jurist and a seasoned administrator, who served with distinction as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria until his retirement in 2019.

“His wealth of experience and deep understanding of judicial administration are qualities that are expected to significantly enhance the Institute’s effort in promoting judicial capacity development and institutional innovation.

“The National Judicial Institute remains as the apex institution responsible for the continuing education, training and development of Judicial officers and their support staff across all levels of the judiciary.

“It serves as a centre for excellence in judicial studies, with a mandate to promote efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services nationwide.

“The Institute routinely conducts courses, workshops, conferences and other academic and professional programmes tailored to enhance the knowledge, performance, and ethical standards of judicial officers and personnel in line with global practices,” the statement further read.