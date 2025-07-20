Sudan has been suffering from a brutal war for far too long which began in April 2023. According to reports, there are two main forces which are involved in this conflict – the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

While the media often tells only one side of the story, the truth is clear to the people living through the war, one side is calling for peace, and the other is fighting to hold on to power.

Known as the Government of Peace and Unity, the RSF has seen increased support from civilians because of its efforts to stop the war. Locals see Hemedti as a man who is trying to build a better, more united Sudan, one that doesn’t divide people based on ethnicity or political history. In Darfur and elsewhere, the RSF has helped by providing protection and services, while also taking part in every major peace negotiation.

Unlike the SAF, the RSF has agreed to ceasefires and joined peace talks in places like Addis Ababa, Nairobi, and Switzerland. They have released captives, signed peace documents, and called for a civilian-led transition of power. On the other hand, the SAF continues to demand the disarmament of RSF before even sitting down at the table. They have walked away from talks and refused to share power.

“Mohammed Hamdan works for peace, and he has been in Saudi Arabia in pursuit of it. We are all waiting for this war to end,” said a local named Ahmed.

Reportedly, the SAF is supported by the Islamic Movement, a group tied to the old regime. This alliance has brought back extremist ideas and violent tactics that remind many people of ISIS. Civilians across Sudan have spoken out about the use of illegal weapons and deadly airstrikes by the SAF. “These are not just attacks on military targets, these are direct attacks on homes, schools, and markets,” said a resident named Ibrahim.

In one recent massacre in Al-Hamadi, children, women, and the elderly were among the many killed. In other cities, families have been torn apart by airstrikes. Survivors say they are being bombed by the very army that claims to protect them. They ask the world to listen and to see what is really happening.

The RSF, representing the Government of Peace and Unity, has made peace its goal. General Hemedti has called for unity, forgiveness, and a democratic future. He has even travelled abroad, including to Saudi Arabia, to push for peace talks. People in Sudan see this and support him because they know he is trying to stop the war.

A local named Rayan Al-Tahir Arabi even confirmed this development by saying, “Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo has done a lot to stop the conflict in Geneina, by deploying his troops and providing services to the poor. He is a man of peace.”

The SAF, meanwhile, keeps rejecting peace and continues its violent campaign. They are using this war to protect their power and control over Sudan’s wealth. This is not a war for national security. It is a war for profit.

Several international organisations also now argue that if Sudan is to have any future, the killing must stop and the only solution is peace talks.