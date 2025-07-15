Civil Society Coalition applauds Nigeria’s rejection of US-deported Venezuelans

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

A coalition of civil society groups, comprising trade unions, women, and youth organizations, has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for rejecting an alleged attempt by the United States to deport Venezuelan nationals to Nigeria.

The coalition expressed its support during the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign held in Abuja on Monday. It described the Nigerian government’s stance as “a step in the right direction” and a bold assertion of national sovereignty and respect for international law.

This follows a disclosure by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who revealed that the US had sought to deport Venezuelans to Nigeria—a move he described as a violation of international norms and an affront to human dignity.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Gerald Katchy, National Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights; Comrade Dimeji Macaulay, National Coordinator of the Anti-Fascist Movement; and Comrade Blessing Yusuf, Chairperson of the Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON), the groups condemned what they called “a neo-colonial attempt” by the US to offload its immigration challenges onto other nations.

“It will be difficult for a country like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan deportees when we already have enough internal challenges to contend with,” the statement read.

They praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for taking a “firm and principled stand” and described the US request as “insulting” and devoid of legal or diplomatic justification.

“Nigeria has no bilateral agreement to accept prisoners or deportees who are not its citizens, nor have any legal or cultural ties to this country or the African continent,” the statement emphasized.

The coalition urged other African countries to resist what they described as “a neo-colonial world order” and reject similar attempts by foreign powers to impose unwarranted responsibilities on their nations.

The group also criticized the US government, particularly former President Donald Trump and his allies, for continuing political and economic sanctions against Venezuela, which they say have worsened the humanitarian situation and triggered mass emigration from the South American country.

“We call on the US to end its sanctions and allow the democratically elected government of President Nicolás Maduro to carry out its constitutional mandate. Any attempt to delegitimize a democratically elected government undermines global peace and stability,” the group said.

The statement concluded by urging the US to “respect the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people” and calling for the immediate cessation of all sanctions that have crippled the Venezuelan economy.