Citizen Monitors demands INEC accountability over removal of election results from portal

Citizen Monitors has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain the sudden removal of all election results from its online portal, including those of the 2024 Ondo and Edo elections. The group warned that the move raises serious concerns about transparency, data integrity, and public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

In a statement issued by its Head of Communications, Olajumoke Alawode-James, the organisation posed several questions to INEC, seeking clarification on whether a formal data retention policy exists and, if so, what its provisions are regarding timelines, access rights, and public communication.

The group also questioned whether the removal was due to a technical failure, expired hosting arrangements with Amazon Web Services, or the absence of a structured data management framework. It demanded to know if the records were archived, and how Nigerians can access them if so.

Citizen Monitors stressed that the disappearance of election results from public view not only hinders accountability but also threatens the integrity of the democratic process. The organisation said such opacity could undermine the confidence of citizens, stakeholders, and international observers alike.

As Nigeria prepares for the Anambra governorship elections in November 2025, the group urged INEC to reaffirm its commitment to transparency by addressing the concerns and clearly communicating its data policies to the public.

“Transparency is essential for fostering trust in the electoral system and ensuring all stakeholders can participate meaningfully in Nigeria’s democracy,” the statement concluded.