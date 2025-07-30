CIS urges FG to strengthen ecosystem for economic growth

By Peter Egwuatu

The 13th President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Oluropo Dada, has called on the Federal Government to implement structural reforms in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem to enable sustainable capital formation and drive long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the CIS Workshop themed “Capital Formation in Nigeria: Strengthening Industry, Institutions and Markets to Bolster a $1 Trillion Economy,” held at the State House, Abuja, Dada emphasized the need for deliberate government action to create an environment where industries, institutions, and capital markets can flourish.

“Capital formation does not occur in a vacuum,” he noted. “It requires an ecosystem built on policy consistency, macroeconomic stability, robust public-private partnerships, and investment in human capital.”

He further stressed the importance of strong, transparent institutions in attracting long-term investments. “Institutional reform is critical. Nigeria must enhance governance, strengthen its regulatory frameworks, and address corruption in order to build investor confidence,” he said.

Dada also highlighted the untapped potential of Nigeria’s informal sector. “By formalizing and integrating this sector into the mainstream economy, we can broaden the tax base, deepen financial inclusion, and significantly boost capital market participation,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to capital formation as a pillar of economic growth. He referenced the Investment and Securities Act (ISA 2025) as a key tool to drive innovation and deepen the market.

“This Act is a framework for transformation,” Dr. Agama said. “It calls on stockbrokers to innovate, investors to invest confidently, and regulators to act with foresight. Every policy we implement must answer one question: does it move us closer to achieving a $1 trillion economy?”, he noted