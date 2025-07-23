Cholera claims 13 lives in Niger state

cholera

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

Minna-Cholera Outbreak has hit some communities in 16 local government areas of Niger state.

Out of the 253 cases already confirmed,13 people have been declared dead as a result of the incident while 130 others are hospitalised.

Our Correspondent gathered that six local government areas that are mostly affected by the epidemic are Chanchaga, Bosso, Munya, Shiroro, Magama and Bida.

A breakdown of the incident shows that 67 cases were recorded in Chachaga, 68 in Bosso,58 in shiroro and 20 each in Bida, Magama and Munya local government areas.

Most of the victims of the epidemic, according to the investigation, show that the outbreak was partly caused by the consumption of contaminated rainwater by those affected, since they don’t have access to portable drinking water.

The State Commissioner for Primary Health, Dr Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, who confirmed the outbreak, said the government has already designated the Idris Kuta Primary Health Care Centre in Minna the state capital for the treatment of those affected in Chanchaga local government, while the same facilities in other local governments are being used to attend to those affected there.

“Similarly, all the donor agencies in the state, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) ,as well as Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and the State Water Board, have been mobilised to assist in combating the spread of the outbreak.

“The state government has also procured huge quantities of drugs among them antibiotics for the treatment of the victims and we now urge the people to ensure that they consume only hygienic water, fruits and food,” the Commissioner declared.

Meanwhile, the Director Public Health in the Ministry of Tertiary Health, Dr Ibrahim Idris who also confirmed the outbreak said surveillance staff have been deployed to all the affected local governments to help contain the spread of the epidemic.

According to him, “those admitted in the various hospitals across the state are being treated free of charge and the graph of the outbreak has been on downward trend.