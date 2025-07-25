Chinese Embassy probes report of abandoned Nigerian miners in Central African Republic

Stock image for illustration.

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has launched an investigation into reports that a Chinese mining company abandoned Nigerian miners in the Central African Republic (CAR).

This follows the circulation of a disturbing video online showing Nigerian miners allegedly left stranded by the Chinese firm in CAR.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy said it attaches great importance to the matter and has commenced an immediate investigation to ascertain the facts.

“The Chinese government consistently mandates that all Chinese enterprises and citizens operating abroad strictly comply with local laws and regulations, ensuring that all business operations fully adhere to local legal frameworks,” the statement said.

The Embassy added that it would urge the company involved to handle the matter appropriately and maintain close communication with Nigerian authorities throughout the investigation.

“The Chinese side will work together with relevant stakeholders to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of citizens of both nations,” the statement concluded.

Ask ChatGPT