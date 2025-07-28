Chinese Bizman, 80-yr-old grandma nabbed as NDLEA seizes Colos

•Interceptions include Loud in food cans from Canada, raids in 11 states

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested a Chinese businessman, an 80-year-old grandmother, and several other suspects across the country, seizing large consignments of Colorado (“Colos”) cannabis disguised in moimoi sachets and “Loud” cannabis concealed in processed food cans imported from Canada.

The agency disclosed that on Wednesday, July 23, operatives intercepted a suspect, Chidi Agbafo, along the Epe–Ajah Expressway, Lagos, with 21.7kg of Colorado packaged in moimoi sachets and 3.8 litres of codeine-based syrup in a commercial bus bound for Warri and Oghara, Delta State.

Similarly, at the Apapa seaport in Lagos, officers conducting a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies discovered 101kg of Canadian Loud neatly factory-packed in 202 tins labelled “Bean Salad Mix.” The cannabis, hidden inside two Toyota Sienna buses shipped from Canada, was recovered on Friday, July 25.

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, said operatives arrested Chinese national Liang Tak You, a naturalised Malaysian businessman, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, after intelligence revealed he was transporting illicit drugs. Liang arrived from Bangkok via Dubai on Emirates Airlines carrying two suitcases containing 50 parcels of Loud weighing 26.10kg.

Also arrested was 80-year-old Grace Ekpeme in Edet-Nsa Street, Base Site, Calabar South, Cross River State. Operatives found more than 3kg of skunk in her residence, following intelligence on her drug-dealing activities.

Massive drug seizures across states

The agency also reported multiple seizures nationwide. In Kaduna, 71,000 opioid pills, including tramadol, diazepam, and exol-5, was seized from Usman Musa along the Abuja–Kaduna highway. In Borno, 30-year-old Binta Usman was arrested with 30.1kg of skunk at Muna Moforo, Maiduguri, leading to the arrest of her accomplice, Bala Abdullahi.

In Ondo State, three brothers—Nanna, Chizom, and Maxwell Ozirinye—were arrested during a raid on a cannabis plantation in Bending Corner Forest, Idoani, where 2,500kg of cannabis was destroyed and 121.4kg processed skunk seized.

In Edo State, NDLEA officers arrested 26-year-old Bright Sunday Okon, at Asakpa, Benin City, recovering Colorado, Loud, Arizona, skunk, and methamphetamine. In Nasarawa, 105.4kg of skunk was seized from an abandoned Honda car in Keffi, while Niger State operatives arrested Bashir Abdullahi with 6,400 tramadol pills.

In Ogun State, notorious dealer Jamiu Omolaja, was arrested after resisting operatives, with 113kg of skunk recovered. In Gombe, 10,910 tramadol capsules were seized from Adamu Adamu (a.k.a. Dankyado) along the Gombe–Bajoga Road.

Kogi State operatives intercepted skunk hidden inside garri and dried scent leaves on the Okene–Lokoja highway. A follow-up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of 27-year-old Kindness Bala, who planned to travel to Katsina and later Qatar.

Another Kogi operation recovered 23,600 tramadol pills, 300 ampoules of pentazocine, and 700 grams of skunk from a truck in Ayingba.