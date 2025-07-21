Chinese 80th anniversary: Remembering history, peace, shaping a better future for humanity

By Yan Yuqing, Consul General of China in Lagos

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

It also commemorates the 80th anniversaries of Taiwan’s recovery and the founding of the United Nations. At this historically significant moment, I join Chinese compatriots in Nigeria and friends from all sectors of Nigerian society in remembering the past, honoring the heroes who gave their lives for justice and peace, treasuring our hard-won peace, and working together for a brighter future for humanity.

The World Anti-Fascist War was the largest and most devastating conflict in human history. Its flames engulfed Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. Over 80 countries and regions—approximately two billion people—were drawn into the war, which caused economic losses exceeding four trillion U.S. dollars.

As an African proverb says, “A river that forgets its source will soon dry up.” Similarly, the Chinese often say, “The past, if not forgotten, becomes a guide for the future.” A nation that forgets its history is destined to lose its way. Peace is never granted; it is earned through the sacrifice of countless lives. Therefore, any attempt to deny historical aggression, whitewash war crimes, or glorify militarism should be firmly opposed and condemned by the international community.

Looking back eight decades, we must remember that China was the main battlefield in the East during the war. It was the first to resist fascist aggression, the longest to endure, and the one that paid the highest price. Facing brutal invasion by Japanese militarism and an unprecedented national crisis, the Communist Party of China played a central role, uniting the nation and leading a massive resistance movement. From the “September 18 Incident” in 1931—widely considered the first shot of the global anti-fascist war—until Japan’s surrender in 1945, the Chinese people fought for 14 years with great courage and sacrifice. Over 35 million Chinese civilians and soldiers were killed or injured, including more than 3.83 million military personnel. Official property damage and war-related expenditures exceeded 100 billion U.S. dollars, with indirect economic losses reaching 500 billion U.S. dollars.

Through immense national sacrifice, China upheld the Eastern front of the World Anti-Fascist War and made a decisive contribution to its victory. This not only crushed Japan’s colonial ambitions and defended the heritage of 5,000 years of Chinese civilization but also safeguarded the Chinese homeland and restored China’s rightful status in the world. In doing so, China earned the respect of peace-loving countries and peoples around the globe.

At the same time, the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War laid the foundation for a new international order centered around the United Nations Charter. It also catalyzed the rise of many emerging and newly independent nations—including Nigeria—who together became a vital force for peace and justice in international relations.

We must also not forget that China’s war of resistance gained valuable support from people around the world, including many in Africa. Africa was a key battleground and strategic rear area during World War II. Over 1.5 million people from more than 30 African countries joined the front lines. Nearly 100,000 Nigerians enlisted, and approximately 2.5 million Africans supported logistics, engineering, and supply missions. West Africa’s strategic exports—palm oil, rubber, cotton, and minerals—provided essential support to the Allied front. Many Africans even sold traditional crafts to raise funds for the anti-fascist cause. Some of the supplies delivered to Chinese troops via the Burma Road originated in Africa.

War is a mirror that helps us better understand the value of peace. As President Xi Jinping has said, “Prejudice and discrimination, hatred and war only bring disaster and suffering. Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, peaceful development, and common prosperity are the right path forward.”

As two major developing countries, China and Nigeria must unite in the face of global turbulence and unprecedented challenges. We must build stronger consensus, deepen cooperation, and inject new momentum into China-Nigeria and China-Africa relations, contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China and Nigeria should stand together to uphold fairness and justice.

All countries should jointly safeguard the outcomes of World War II and the post-war international order. We must support the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the fundamental norms of international relations grounded in the UN Charter. Together, we can promote a more balanced and equitable process of multipolarity, advance inclusive and sustainable globalization, and become builders of peace, contributors to development, and defenders of global order.

China and Nigeria should stand together to pursue a shared future for humanity.

As the world faces accelerating transformations not seen in a century, the deficits in peace, development, security, and governance continue to grow. The sword of war still looms over humanity. Against this backdrop, President Xi Jinping has proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind—drawing on the lessons of World War II and answering the fundamental questions of our time: Where is humanity headed? What future do we want to build? China offers its solutions to a world in search of peace and direction, and stands ready to work with all nations to build a more harmonious, inclusive, and prosperous world.

China and Nigeria should stand together to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

As major developing nations and emerging economies, China and Nigeria are at a pivotal moment in the redefinition of their comprehensive strategic partnership. The two countries should uphold unity and self-reliance, stand firmly on the right side of history, and actively guide the direction of the times. We must leverage the strength and resilience of China-Africa relations to confront global uncertainties and jointly lead the “Global South” toward solidarity and progress.

Today, while regional conflicts still persist, the mission of peace remains ever vital. Let us learn from history, hold firm in our convictions, seize the opportunities for peace and development, and join hands to write a new chapter in China-Nigeria and China-Africa friendship and cooperation.