China backs Nigeria’s cyber fraud fight

…Warns citizens against involvement in online scam

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Chinese Embassy has said it is in support of the effort of the Nigeria government to tackle telecommunications and online fraud involving Chinese citizens and others.

But it warned its citizens in Nigeria not to engage in any form of negative activity that could bring them into trouble with the Nigerian government.

The position of the Chinese government is contained in a statement released by the Chinese Embassy and made available to Vanguard on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement said in part, “Over the past year, Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies stepped up efforts to combat telecommunications and arrested a large number of suspects, including some Chinese nationals. Telecommunications and online fraud represent matters of common international concern, while containing such transnational criminal activities remains a shared challenge confronting governments worldwide.

“The Chinese government maintains an unwavering stance against telecommunications and online fraud, and any form of cross-border illegal activities. This position is reinforced through stricter conduct regulations for citizens abroad and dedicated legislation efforts.

“The government mandates Chinese nationals overseas to strictly comply with local laws and regulations and abstain from illicit activities. China’s Anti-Telecommunications and Online Fraud Law, released in 2022, also demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy and resolute commitment to combating such crimes.

“Meanwhile, the Chinese government remains firmly committed to protecting its citizens’ interests abroad. Through diplomatic missions worldwide, it requests host governments to safeguard Chinese nationals’ legitimate rights and interests under local laws and regulations.

“The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria supports Nigeria’s efforts to combat telecommunications and online fraud. Building on this commitment and guided by the consensus reached between Chinese and Nigerian leaders, China stands ready to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with Nigeria.

“This includes joint operations targeting online gambling, scams, and other transnational crimes to foster a more peaceful and secure cyberspace. Such collaboration will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in Nigeria and elevate the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights,” the Embassy said.