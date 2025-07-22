Chidoka enrolls 1,000 Obosi youths, women in free health insurance scheme

…Partners Anambra State Health Insurance Agency

…Urges Age Grade to Lead Community Development, Monitor Education Policy

Obosi, Anambra State – In a major philanthropic gesture aimed at improving access to healthcare, former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Chief Osita Chidoka, has sponsored one-year free health insurance coverage for over 1,000 women and youths in his hometown of Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The initiative, facilitated through the Nneka Chidoka Outreach Programme, is being implemented in partnership with the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA) and is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community-based healthcare access and support state-led social welfare programmes.

Chief Chidoka made the announcement during a courtesy visit by the newly formed Ositadimma Age Grade — a group of men and women born in 1985 and 1986 who adopted his name in recognition of his leadership and impact. The visit took place at his country home in the presence of traditional leaders, elders, and other stakeholders.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Ikechukwu Okafor, Special Assistant (Media), Chief Chidoka disclosed that over 300 members of the age grade would be enrolled immediately, with the remaining slots allotted to other civic youth organisations across the community. The health insurance, valued at ₦12,500 per person, will cover beneficiaries for one year.

“Health insurance is not a luxury. It is a civic right and a public good,” Chidoka stated. “I am proud to support the Anambra State Government’s efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to our people.”

To deepen the impact of the age-grade system in Obosi, Chidoka also unveiled a Four-Point Agenda to guide the group’s long-term contribution to community development:

Health Insurance: Full adoption and promotion of the state insurance scheme.

Savings Culture: Establishment of a cooperative savings fund for future community projects.

Group Life Insurance: Creation of a safety net for members.

Public School Monitoring: Volunteer engagement in monitoring the implementation of the state’s free education policy.

To support the group’s savings initiative, Chidoka donated ₦500,000 as seed capital, to be managed by Adike Microfinance Bank, Obosi. Other community leaders, including Chiefs Mgbakogu and Udemba, donated ₦150,000 and ₦200,000 respectively, with additional contributions from various elders.

Addressing the age grade, Chidoka emphasized the importance of the “Golden Decade” — the formative period between the ages of 25 and 35 — and urged members to embrace values of wisdom (Uche), hard work (Uchu), and reverence for God (EgwuChukwu).

He described the age-grade system as “a uniquely Igbo mechanism for social progress,” calling on the group to blend tradition with innovation and service for the good of the community.

In recognition of his continued support and exemplary leadership, the Ositadimma Age Grade presented Chief Chidoka with an Award of Honour.

The initiative further cements Chidoka’s reputation as a visionary leader, youth mentor, and community builder, committed to grassroots transformation and the promotion of inclusive development in Anambra State.