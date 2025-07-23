Chelsea’s Adarabioyo launches grassroots youth cup in Lagos

Adarabioyo at Onikan Stadium

Tosin Adarabioyo, Nigerian-born defender for Chelsea FC of England, has expressed joy over his visit to Nigeria, aiming to support football development at the grassroots level.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, Adarabioyo said it was his first time in Nigeria, and he felt truly honoured to be in the country.

His visit coincides with the organisation of the inaugural Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup, a tournament created to identify and nurture young football talents across the country.

He described the tournament as a personal project born out of his passion to contribute positively to the development of football in his country of origin.

According to him, grassroots football remains a crucial part of national football success, as it serves as a foundation where untapped talents can be discovered and trained.

“It’s a great feeling to be in Nigeria. I’m hoping for a wonderful time with family while connecting with young footballers across the country,” he said

He explained that reconnecting with his roots gives him a broader sense of responsibility, particularly in promoting youth empowerment through sport.

Adarabioyo said his goal was to create more opportunities for aspiring footballers, helping them understand the discipline and dedication required to reach elite levels.

“I want to use my platform to inspire and raise awareness about the importance of grassroots football in Nigeria,” he stated.

He believes many players in Nigeria have the ability to succeed internationally if given the proper exposure, mentorship, and training early on.

According to him, football is no longer just a sport — it is a global industry requiring significant investment, including in marketing, infrastructure, and player development.

He stressed that without strong financial and structural support, many promising footballers risk being overlooked or underdeveloped.

For this reason, Adarabioyo said the Youth Cup would serve as a platform to scout talents and assess areas for improvement in subsequent editions.

He also noted that building long-term partnerships with stakeholders in Nigerian football would be key to the tournament’s continued success.

The 2025 Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup featured four grassroots teams from Lagos, all showcasing their skills and determination before a lively crowd.

Participating teams included Team Lagos, 36 Lions, Seamoriow, and Mavlon, each representing a segment of Nigeria’s vibrant football scene.

After a tightly contested match, Team Lagos emerged champions, defeating 36 Lions 1–0 to claim the maiden trophy.

Adarabioyo praised the players’ effort, commending their discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

He urged them to remain focused and committed to their development, reminding them that hard work and discipline would take them far.

The Chelsea star also expressed hopes that the youth tournament would grow into a national competition in future editions.

He promised to continue supporting initiatives that empower young Nigerians through sport and build sustainable football structures.

Adarabioyo’s visit marks a new chapter in the relationship between Nigerian football professionals abroad and domestic football development. (NAN)