Charly Boy to Baddo: Ubani decries tribal undertone in Lagos naming policy

Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — Prominent legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Monday Ubani, has raised alarm over the recent renaming of streets and public spaces in Lagos, describing it as a subtle but dangerous drift into tribal politics and exclusionary governance.

Dr. Ubani’s remarks followed the decision of the outgoing Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Kolade David, to rename the popular Charly Boy Bus Stop to Baddo Bus Stop, in honour of Nigerian music star Olamide.

While the move may appear commendable to fans of the artist, Ubani warns it reflects a growing pattern of ethnic bias in public policy.

“Beneath the surface lies a disturbing trend — the gradual erasure of names and landmarks that reflect the presence and contributions of non-Yoruba communities, particularly the Igbo, in Lagos,” Ubani said in a strongly worded statement.

He described the trend as divisive, unpatriotic, and unacceptable in a modern democracy, especially in a city like Lagos that has historically embraced people of all tribes and cultures.

According to him, this rising pattern of street renaming undermines the very spirit of unity and inclusion that once defined the state.

“No official explanation has been given. Were the original names imposed illegally? Were they not approved by the same government now erasing them without consultation? These silent acts of erasure are dangerous, especially in a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria where tensions already run high,” he said.

Ubani, who has lived and practiced law in Lagos since the 1980s, said the city’s identity as Nigeria’s melting pot is now being threatened by what he called “retrogressive ethnocentrism,” championed by some local government leaders who fail to appreciate the cosmopolitan legacy of the state.

He said: “The Lagos I know and still believe in is one that gives all Nigerians — Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and others — equal chances at life and prosperity.

“We built lives, friendships, careers, and communities here. What we are witnessing now is a betrayal of that legacy.”

He warned that such renaming exercises, especially those done without public engagement or historical justification, send a message of intolerance and exclusion to residents and observers alike.

According to him, these actions are not just about names, but about what those names represent — shared history, coexistence, and respect for diversity.

“What does it say when a bus stop long known as Charly Boy, a name with decades of cultural relevance, is erased and replaced without reason or consent? Are we now saying Lagos is only for one ethnic group? What message are we sending to the rest of the country?” he asked.

Ubani expressed disappointment that Yoruba leaders and intellectuals, known for their progressive ideals and political wisdom, have remained silent in the face of these developments. He urged them to rise and defend the inclusive legacy of their people.

“Policies like these betray the image of the Yoruba as accommodating and intellectually grounded,” he said. “They also risk damaging Lagos’ reputation as Nigeria’s commercial and cultural hub.”

Calling for immediate action, Ubani urged the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to explain the rationale behind these name changes and whether they followed due process.

He concluded with a call for restraint and wisdom, warning that ethnic provocation through public policy could lead to greater national instability.

“Lagos must not become a theatre of ethnic cleansing through street names. Let us halt this tide before it becomes the new normal. History, memory, and shared ownership of space must never be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency,” he said.

Dr. Ubani emphasized that national integration must remain the priority, adding, “Let aggravated and systemic hatred through public policy be stopped. It is a solemn plea — for Lagos, for Nigeria, and for the future of us all.”