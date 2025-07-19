Chaos, crowds and closure at Buhari’s final homecoming

By Bashir Bello

DAURA — Daura, the hometown of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, last Tuesday hosted an unprecedented crowd of dignitaries, relatives and sympathisers who came to paytheir final respects as the late General was laid to rest. Traffic bottlenecks were observed on all the major roads leading into thetown, as mourners arrived in droves.

Tug of war at the gates

For those familiar with Buhari’sDaura residence, entry has always been heavily restricted. On the dayof his burial, the security presence was significantly intensified,making access even more difficult.

By 8 a.m, security personnel had takenstrategic positions in and around the residence, as preparations wereunderway for the burial within the compound. Only a few journalists,who arrived early, managed to gain access before the situation becamechaotic. Others were caught in physical struggles, attempting toenter.

Dignitaries struggle for entry

Inspite of their status, top political figures also foundthemselves battling for access. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, former Katsina State Governor,Aminu Bello Masari, and Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf were amongsome of the dignitaries who had difficulty entering without theiraides.

Even some Emirs, such as Emir of Daura – Faruk Umar Faruk and traditional titleholders were forced to forgo their entourages. Inthe end, many were either denied access or managed to enter throughthe swelling crowd. Some of the top politicians who hitherto found itdifficult to move an inch without their aides around them were seenmoving freely without any of their aides.

Journalists locked out

Journalists had a particularly difficult time. Most of them were denied access to Buhari’s residencewhile those who were able to make it inside were tossed around by overzealous security personnel who said they were acting based on’order from above’ to send out all journalists with the exception Nigerian Television Authority, NTA crew.

Journalists were therefore forced to manoeuvre to do their job because at this point no single journalist wanted to be told the story as the event was gradually approaching its climax.

Family’s last respects were nearly disrupted

The planned arrangement for familymembers to offer prayers and final respects was almost aborted due tothe massive crowd. When the remains arrived Daura in an ambulance, itwas taken straight to the residence, accompanied by Vice President,Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, FemiGbajabiamila. There was an attempt to bring the body inside the housefor prayers by the family members.

That plan was later abandoned; instead, family members were allowed to approach the ambulance insmall groups, while many others were unable to get close due to the crowd control efforts.

Funeral Prayer

The body was later moved to a nearby helipad area for the funeral prayer, which was just a stone’s throw from the residence.

That space, too, was overwhelmed with a sea of mourners, making it nearly impossible to distinguish dignitaries from ordinary citizens. The prayer was conducted amidst a huge crowd. The late President was later buried in his usual spot, where he often received his guests, an open space under trees within his residence.

Tears and Tributes

Family members, dignitaries, and residents of Daura were seen weeping openly as the burial wasconducted. Among those sighted crying were the former Minister ofCommunication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami and Governor DikkoRadda of Katsina state among others.

Later that evening, as theburial was concluded, many of the same mourners who had fought togain access left the compound quietly and voluntarily while anotherset were still attempting to make their way into the residence. Someeven climbed trees on the outer part of the house to catch a glimpseof the event as the security situation had relaxed by this time.

Meanwhile, while some residents stoodon the streets to catch a glimpse of the motorcade and othersentertained in the town, some traders made brisk businesses as theydisplayed their wares.