CDS, OPHK unveils medical outreach for Borno communities

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa in collaboration with troops of the North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ under the leadership of the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar have conducted Medical Outreach for communities of Bolori, Baga road, Ummarari, Jajeri, Kuwait among others.

The 2-Day engagement will avail many residents of Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere local government area have access to medical tests and treatment free of charge.

Unveiling the ceremony on Thursday at Immaculate Secondary School, along Baga Road in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, General Musa who was represented by the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole commended the Theatre Commander North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and his troops for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, especially in area of using the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

Bankole who had earlier represented the CDS in the just concluded 4-Day Human Security and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Workshop essentially to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to develop peace-building programs in conflict-affected areas, and to strengthen non-kinetic operational approaches in defeating Boko Haram/ISWAP and other act of terrorism in the country, stressed that, the Medical Outreach is part of Nigerian military’s social responsibility to neighboring communities near Barracks and beyond.

The workshop which ended on Thursday brought together Nigerian Army, Airforce, Navy, Police, Department of State Service, DSS, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, other security agencies and partners such as Al-Amin Foundation among other Civil Society Organisations who also partook in the medical outreach.

“This Medical Outreach was organized at the instance of the CDS and the Defense Headquarters, in collaboration with the North East ‘ Operation Hadin Kai’, aims to provide neighboring communities with free medical outreach.

“We are very much impressed with the number of turn out, and on behalf of the CDS, General Christopher Musa, we shall do everything possible to attend to the crowd to ensure their well-being, while for cases that cannot be treated at the spot will be referred to other relevant military medical facilities or Medical Retention Services for further attention.

“The CDS has also directed me to inform community members to continue give their support to the military and their families as we work to restore normalcy to Borno, the northeast and the country in general”. Bankole assured.

Our Correspondent observed that hundreds of community members who turn out for the exercise expressed gratitude to the CDS, the Theatre Commander North East OPHK and troops for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and for organizing such Medical Outreach services, which they said, will surely improve on their well-being in the society.