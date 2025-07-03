CAN condemns killing of 13 Ebonyi indigenes

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi chapter, has described the killing of 13 Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra as a grave crime against humanity and God.

The Chairman of the Association, Rev. Scamb Nwokolo, made this known on Thursday during a news conference in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 13 Ebonyi indigenes were killed on June 30 during their monthly town union meeting in Ogboji, Orumba South, Anambra.

Nwokolo, who condemned the killing, urged security agencies in Anambra to heighten vigilance and ensure safety for all citizens, regardless of their social status.

He commended Anambra Police Command’s efforts and called on the state government to bring the perpetrators to justice and support the bereaved families.

“While we commiserate with Governor Francis Nwifuru and Ebonyi people, we deeply empathise with families who lost loved ones in this heinous attack.

“We pray God grants them strength to bear the painful loss.

“As a church, we remain prayerful and steadfast. We seek lasting peace and safety for the lives and property of every Nigerian citizen,” Nwokolo stated.

Vanguard News