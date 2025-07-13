Cameroon President Biya says he will seek eighth term

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya announced Sunday that he would be seeking an eighth term in office in October’s elections in a bid to extend his nearly 43 years in power.

“Together, there are no challenges we cannot meet,” he wrote in posts on X in English and French.

Biya, 92, was already the de facto candidate of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), of which he is party leader.

