Cameroon President Biya says he will seek eighth term

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya announced Sunday that he would be seeking an eighth term in office in October’s elections in a bid to extend his nearly 43 years in power.
“Together, there are no challenges we cannot meet,” he wrote in posts on X in English and French.
Biya, 92, was already the de facto candidate of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), of which he is party leader.
