Cambridge graduate champions leadership in education, others

By Etop Ekanem

Nigerian seasoned scholar and social impact advocate, Maureen Abel has emerged as a notable voice in the growing movement for African-led leadership in education, climate change, and youth development, following her recent academic milestone at the University of Cambridge.



Disclosing this in a statement recently, she underscored the importance of academic grounding in shaping effective leadership, stating that her MPhil in African Studies from Magdalene College, Cambridge, provided the research lens and critical tools needed to respond to urgent development challenges.



“My research was not abstract—it was shaped by lived realities. It centred African perspectives in conversations on decolonial climate justice and sustainable development,” she said.



Abel, who graduated on July 25, 2025, noted that her work is informed by a consistent philosophy that places African capacity at the centre of development. While many conversations around Africa’s future still revolve around external intervention, Abel advocates for models that strengthen local leadership, particularly among young people.



“Africans don’t need saving. We have the talents, we have the solutions—we only need collaborators,” she said in a statement, referencing the message that anchored her award-winning pitch at the Trinity Hall Catalysts Showcase.



Further in her statement, she mentioned that her initiative, opportunities Unlock, which won first place at the showcase, reflects this approach in practice.



In its first phase, the programme mentored 50 Nigerian students preparing for university entrance exams, resulting in a 100% pass rate against national cut-off marks.



The project, run in collaboration with her sister Esther—also a Mastercard Foundation Scholar—combines mentorship with leadership development to support educational access for underserved youth.

While Abel’s efforts span advocacy and programme implementation, she maintains that academic rigour remains the foundation of her leadership.



From her first-class degree at the University of Port Harcourt—where she received awards for overall best graduating female student—to her postgraduate studies in Nigeria and Cambridge, she views education as a platform for influence, not just personal advancement.



Abel is a UK ONE Ambassador, a research member of the Centre for International Sustainable Development Law (CISDL), and has received a studentship from the Joint Centre for History and Economics.



She was also named First Runner-Up in the Cambridge Climate Challenge for her clean water solution proposal.



For Abel, the connection between education, climate policy, and youth leadership is not theoretical.



She asserts in the statement: “If academic research is not informing how we build equitable systems, then we’ve missed the point.”



Abel is a graduate with an MPhil in African Studies from Magdalene College, University of Cambridge. She is the founder of Opportunities Unlock and winner of the Trinity Hall Catalysts Showcase 2025.