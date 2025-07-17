Calm restored in Kwara communities as Police arrest top criminal Tambaya, 25 others

The Nigeria Police Force

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The joint security forces, involving the Police, Army, Forest Guards and local hunters facilitated by the Kwara state government in the last twenty-four hours, have recorded mass arrest of several kidnappers and bandits who were involved in recent security breaches in Ifelodun, Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaiye, in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, said more than 15 criminals, including an outlaw named Tambaya, have been newly arrested in the new security clampdown in the area.

“Tambaya was the major mastermind of the recent attack on security forces and vigilantes in Gada, Lafiagi.

“Tambaya and eight others were arrested in one encounter with the security forces, while several of his gang members were eliminated.

“During the operation, we rescued two victims of their criminality and recovered N11m, which are proceeds of crime,” the statement said.

Ajakaiye also noted that,” the crackdowns on the criminals were at the instance of the state government in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser, state security commanders, and local vigilantes.”

Earlier in his statement, the governor’s aide stated that more than 20 individuals, including suspected gun runners and their logistics supporters, were arrested in Ifelodun Local Government Area following a renewed security crackdown on criminal elements in the area.

Ajakaiye stated in the statement that,” the crackdown, which involves the deployment of nearly 400 special security operatives, is at the instance of the state government and Office of the National Security Adviser, stressing that,”It targets Ifelodun, Ekiti, Edu, Patigi, and some other border areas where breaches have recently been observed.”

“We are to have these local governments on lockdown. The operation is just getting underway, and we have more than 20 arrests already.

The suspects are giving useful information, and many of them were caught with ammunition and supplies meant for the criminals around Babanla (Ifelodun).

“Out of these suspects, 10 are being moved to Abuja along with the ammunition in their possession for more grilling. The operation has also led to the unconditional release of many captives in the area following mounting pressure on the criminals,” the statement said

He further stated that the operation also involves a strategic partnership with security forces in neighbouring Kogi and Niger States to prevent the criminals from escaping.

“The operation is only starting from Ifelodun. We are also moving to Edu and Patigi, while the Eruku axis is on lockdown to ensure that these criminals do not escape to Kogi. Border communities around Niger are also being monitored,” he added.

Ajakaiye added that the ongoing latest security operation, followed by recent assurances by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, that every string is being pulled to smoke out the criminals from different forests where they may be hiding.

The government source urged members of the public to report any suspicious movement of unknown individuals to the security agencies.