Call off your strike, return to negotiation, FG tells health workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government has appealed to the striking health workers, especially the nurses, to call off the ongoing strike, saying the contentious issues can be resolved through negotiations.

Already, the Federal Government said it will be meeting with the leadership of the nurses and doctors on Friday in a bid to thrash out all the issues that led to the strike.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said that all the issues that led to the nurses’ strike have been looked into and actions have been taken by the government to address the situation.

The Minister also announced the approval of the Oncology Centre in the University College Hospital, Ibadan, adding that the Bola Tinubu administration is driving a revolution in the health sector.

Details later…