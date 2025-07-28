CAG: A platform of visibility for children’s art

By Onyeka Ezike

The Children’s Art Gallery, a platform that discovers, nurtures, and provides visibility for children arts, turning the tenderness of a child’s imagination into arts, recently partnered with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), for the development of Nigeria’s arts, through its first large-scale exhibition, which was recently held at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The event featured the exhibition of 35 pieces of artwork from four amazing artists: Zizah O, Fiyinfoluwa Adeniji, Toni Dada, Preye Azazi, Chidera Iheanacho, and the Children Living with Cancer Foundation (CLCWF). Notable among the artworks on exhibition was that of a young creative mind, Fiyin Adeniji, a 12-year-old artist whose expressive paintings have become shining emblems of the initiative. With brushstrokes that speak of innocence and houses that radiate optimism. His pieces caught the attention of the Visionary Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, who was present at the exhibition.

The journey of the children’s Art Gallery began in the most personal of ways. Inspired by the expressive paintings of his six-year-old son, Mr Segun Oni, the founder and curator of the children’s art Gallery, recognized a glaring gap: the art world’s limited space for children’s creativity.

He said, “I was amazed by the depth of feeling and imagination in his work.” However, I discovered that the mainstream galleries wouldn’t show it, not for lack of merit, but simply because it was created by a child.”

Through the gallery, we can see the power of art as a tool for expression, healing, and empowerment: Children who had never had a platform are now telling their stories and finding confidence,” he said.

Today, the Children’s Art Gallery stands as a home for emerging young talents, celebrating voices often unheard in the traditional art world. With its guiding belief that creativity transcends age, background, or diagnosis, the gallery has become a beacon for inclusive artistic expression.

Mr. Segun Oni is more than a curator; he is a storyteller, a dream-weaver, and a passionate advocate for the brilliance of childhood expression. As the founder of the Children’s Art Gallery, he has created a sanctuary where young artists are not only acknowledged but nurtured and celebrated with the reverence typically reserved for established masters. He uses his art gallery to give visibility to young and talented creative minds.

What began as a father’s act of faith has since blossomed into a national movement. With each canvas added, the gallery has expanded, as it welcomes children from underserved communities, neurodiverse backgrounds, and areas where creativity often goes unnoticed. Here, the paintbrush becomes a voice, and the sketchbook a sanctuary. Confidence flourished, healing began, and lives were transformed through every stroke.

Now with the support of FAAN, the gallery is set to break new ground. The month-long exhibition at MMIA is projected to attract over one million viewers, potentially making it the most widely viewed art exhibition in Nigeria’s history.

“This partnership with FAAN sends a powerful message,” the founder said. “It affirms that children’s art belongs in prestigious public spaces and deserves a global audience.”

Beyond Lagos, the gallery has ambitions to replicate this model at airports across the country, transforming travel hubs into spaces of inspiration and storytelling. “We believe every child is an artist, and every traveler deserves the chance to see the world through a child’s eyes,” she added.

The Children’s Art Gallery has expressed profound gratitude to FAAN’s leadership for what it describes as a “forward-thinking initiative” and looks forward to building a long-term relationship aimed at spotlighting youth creativity nationwide. The gallery also seeks future partnerships with individuals, both from the private and public space, to support the gallery towards encouraging these young children not just to be discovered and nurtured but also to pursue a career in the art space.

As the exhibition opens to international travellers and Nigerians alike, it marks not just a proud chapter for the gallery but a bold new era for children’s voices in the Nigerian art landscape.

The partnership with FANN further reflects the creative direction of FAAN and the innovative transformation through the arts industry, where cultural expression becomes a core part of the travel experience. By bringing children’s imagination into a high-traffic, high-profile location.

FAAN has taken a bold step toward redefining what airports represent, with dreams of replicating this initiative across airports nationwide. The vision is clear: to transform transit hubs into temples of inspiration and turn every layover into an encounter with wonder. Every child is an artist, and every traveler deserves a glimpse of the world through their eyes.

The exhibition at Murtala Muhammed International Airport is a monumental milestone for the Children’s Art Gallery. The MMIA Lagos sees over 500,000 passengers every 30 days, and with the exhibition running for a full month, it is estimated that over 1 million sets of eyes will experience the children’s artwork during this period.

This makes it the most viewed art exhibition in Nigeria. This historic achievement means a lot not just for the gallery, but for the children themselves. It’s a profound message: that their voices matter, that their creativity deserves a global audience, and that art created by children belongs in public, prestigious spaces.

The gallery hopes to replicate this model in airports across the country, turning transit hubs into galleries and everyday journeys into moments of inspiration. Because every child is an artist, and every traveler deserves a chance to see the world through their eyes.