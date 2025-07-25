Bye-election: Zamfara Govt urges political parties to shun electoral malpractice

Gov Dauda Lawal

Alhaji Iliyasu Maijega, Special Adviser to Zamfara governor on political matters, has urged political parties in the state to abide by electoral laws during the forthcoming Kaura Namoda state assembly bye-election.

Maijega, who made the appeal while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday, urged political parties in the state to desist from vote buying during the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled August 16 to conduct the bye-election for the Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly constituency in Zamfara.

The scheduled bye-election follows the death of Alhaji Aminu Kasuwar-Daji, a member who represented the constituency in the state house of assembly earlier in April

He stated that the state government, under Gov. Dauda Lawal, would always adhere to the rules and regulations governing election affairs.

“You know, Gov. Dauda Lawal is totally against vote buying and other election malpractices.

“I am therefore appealing to political parties in the state to desist from engaging in buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and other forms of electoral malpractices for the purpose of electoral malpractice.

“We should allow the electorate to vote their choices,” Maijega said.

According to him, voters should be allowed to exercise their constitutional right to vote without any intimidation.

“All the political parties in the state should cooperate with INEC to ensure free, credible and peaceful bye-election for Kaura Namoda state assembly constituency.

“As political parties, we should support INEC to ensure free and fair elections,” he noted.

The governor’s political aide also urged INEC to ensure collaboration with security agencies to ensure effective security during the election.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is capable of winning the election.

“We are confident of winning the election because we have confidence and trust in what we have done for the electorate.

“Our performance in infrastructural development, education , health and empowerment in just two years would determine our electorate’s decision to vote for PDP candidate”, he added.

Vanguard News