Bye-election: Ibadan North residents demand transparent APC primaries, reject imposition plans

APC flags

…Urge Presidency to Intervene and Protect Internal Democracy

IBADAN — Concerned residents and stakeholders of Ibadan North have raised serious concerns over alleged attempts to impose a candidate in the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, calling for a transparent and democratic process that reflects the will of the people.

In a statement made available to the press, the group expressed frustration that despite the commitment and resources invested by aspirants to grow the party in Ibadan North, there are moves to introduce a consensus arrangement not rooted in fairness or due process.

According to the group, “After several aspirants have worked tirelessly to strengthen the APC in Ibadan North, we are disheartened by emerging reports of attempts to sideline this effort in favor of an imposed arrangement.”

They alleged that the process is being influenced without adequate consultation with all stakeholders and warned that such a move could undermine party unity and grassroots trust.

“We understand that there are plans to invite all aspirants to Abuja under the guise of a consensus, which may not reflect the true wishes of the people,” said the group’s spokesperson, Akano Ogini. “We firmly believe that the strength of any democracy lies in the people’s right to choose.”

The group also raised concerns about internal divisions and political tensions that could arise if the party leadership fails to ensure an open and credible primary election.

They emphasized that Ibadan North, being a critical political base in Oyo State, should not be subjected to any form of political manipulation or backroom arrangements that could jeopardize APC’s prospects in the 2027 general elections.

“The Presidency must be aware that Ibadan North holds significant political weight in Oyo State. If we want to secure lasting victory, we must uphold transparency, fairness, and credibility within our party,” the group added.

They concluded with a strong call for internal democracy and respect for the will of the people:

“We demand a free and fair primary election where all aspirants are given equal opportunity to contest. Let the people decide. Any attempt to impose a candidate will only weaken our party. Ibadan North deserves justice and transparency.”