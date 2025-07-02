By-election: Oyo APC meets Ibadan stakeholders, calls for cooperation

By Adeola Badru

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State has initiated preparations for the upcoming by-election, in response to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announcement regarding the filling of vacant seat of Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The party emphasised unity, commitment, and cooperation among all stakeholders.

The call for collaboration was a key resolution reached during a meeting hosted by the State Working Committee and prominent leaders from the Ibadan North Local Government Area yesterday.

The gathering held at the party’s state secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, was chaired by State Chairman Alhaji Olayide Abas.

In a statement released after the meeting and shared with journalists in Ibadan by the Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC acknowledged receiving the guidelines for conducting a primary election.

The primary will facilitate the selection of a candidate from the numerous aspirants interested in the seat, which became vacant following the passing of Olaide Akinremi, a member of the party who served until his death last year.

During his opening address, Abas emphasised the importance of collective efforts among stakeholders to help the APC reclaim the seat, which it had previously won decisively in the 2023 general election.

He remarked, “It is unfortunate we lost one of our best performing elected officials in Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, but we find solace in the fact that he left an enduring legacy behind.

“It is on this note that we are telling the constituents of Ibadan North to keep faith in us as we shall give them another performer again.”

Abas further stated, “In compliance with INEC directives and the guidelines released by the APC National Secretariat, we shall commence the revalidation and upgrade of our membership register across the 12 Wards in Ibadan North LGA for the purpose of the by-election.

“We have concluded all arrangements for this exercise, which will take place simultaneously at the meeting places in each of the Wards between July 2 and July 5, 2025. All new and old members need to have their membership revalidated with only their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, and nothing more.

“I want to use this opportunity to establish the fact that we have not decided on a particular mode of primary as we are still consulting with relevant stakeholders.

“We have options of consensus, direct, and indirect primaries, but I can assure you that none has been adopted yet. However, we are appealing to aspirants and their supporters to embrace peace, as we assure them of fairness and justice.”

In response, party stalwarts led by Alhaji Bello Oladeji expressed confidence in the state leadership.

Oladeji assured that members of the Apex Committee of the APC in Ibadan North have committed to working together as a team to mobilise support for whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in the by-election, which he described as a litmus test for the APC ahead of the next general election.