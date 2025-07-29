Bust stop renaming petty, not what Nigerians should focus on – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian musician and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has called on Nigerians to place greater focus on the upcoming 2027 general elections, stating that such civic duties are far more important than the recent renaming of the Charly Boy Bus Stop in Gbagada, Lagos.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, Charly Boy said he remains unbothered by the removal of his name from the bus stop, noting that recognition should be given to individuals who have made meaningful contributions to their communities.

He said, “My sister, if you ask me nah who I go ask? I don’t know why they do the things they do, because it seems to be a little petty. A lot more petty because those are not the things we should be talking about right now.

“Those are not priorities. Whether you name it Charly Boy or Olamide Baddo, or whatever, it’s neither here nor there.

“What our priority should be is the 2027 election. Will our vote count?” he asked.

He explained that the bus stop was initially named after him due to his long-standing ties and contributions to the Gbagada community.

“Once upon a time, I lived around the bus stop, and that was why people who were in Gbagada at that time felt it was just the right thing to name a bus stop after me. Honestly, I contributed to that community. Both the military pensioner, the Okada riders, young persons, and everybody. I gave scholarships to young people.

“I remember the bus stop was named after my song was released in 1990. So it was around 1991-1992,” he added.

It will be recalled that the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) recently renamed the popular Charly Boy Bus Stop in Lagos after indigenous rapper and music executive, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as ‘Baddo’.