Businessman urges IGP’s intervention in alleged illegal property sealing

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Esther Onyegbula & Precious Okoro

A Lagos-based businessman Mr Olufemi Faseun, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to urgently investigate and sanction police officers attached to Zone 2 Command over the alleged illegal sealing of his property located at 10 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, without a valid court order or warrant.

Addressing journalists, Faseun alleged that armed policemen stormed his family property on June 4, 2025, and sealed it—comprising residential buildings, a restaurant leased to a tenant, and other completed structures—while arresting staff and occupants without due process.

According to Faseun, “They locked up the house I’ve lived in for over 60 years, sealed the restaurant next door leased to Paradox, arrested everyone, and returned again the following day. By June 20, I was informed that I was being charged with contempt of court for allegedly instructing my tenant to continue operating. But how can I be in contempt over a property that is rightfully mine and was sealed without a warrant?” he asked.

Explaining further, he said: “Some land grabbers are using rogue police officers to intimidate, harass, and displace rightful occupants under the guise of enforcing court orders without lawful backing. These officers are parading themselves as law enforcement agents, but they behave like armed robbers. No sheriff accompanied them. No court bailiff. Yet, they padlocked my home and disrupted a tenant’s business, which has now been shut down for over 40 days.

50 people jobless, and rendered completed buildings unoccupied for nearly two years. I am appealing to the IGP and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 to immediately intervene, investigate the officers involved, and lift the illegal closure,” he added.

Supporting Faseun’s claims, legal counsel to the property owner, Dr. Gpower and violation of both the Police Act and the Nigerian Constitution.

The Force CID at Alagbon had already concluded investigations into this matter and was preparing for arraignment. But instead of following a lower command at Zone 2 to restart the matter..