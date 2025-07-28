Buratai an initiator with a mission for excellence — Danfulani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — A community leader and journalist, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, has hailed former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd), as an initiator with a clear vision for excellence, whose tenure significantly reshaped Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operations.

Speaking in Kaduna, Danfulani said Buratai’s appointment in July 2015 by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari marked a decisive shift in the fight against terrorism in the country.

According to him, the relocation of the military command centre to Maiduguri set the tone for more aggressive anti-terror operations, which Buratai amplified through strategic reforms and visible leadership.

“General Buratai came in with Operation Lafiya Dole, replacing the earlier Operation Zaman Lafiya, and made it clear that the fight against Boko Haram would be prosecuted with action, not rhetoric. He remained visible on the frontlines and kept troop morale high,” he said.

Danfulani noted that under Buratai’s leadership, the Nigerian Army recorded significant territorial gains and disrupted the operational capability of Boko Haram, particularly after the emergence of the breakaway faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

He also recalled that Buratai consistently warned against over-reliance on kinetic warfare, stressing that terrorism was a protracted threat that could span decades.

“In 2016, he introduced Operation Safe Corridor, a non-kinetic initiative aimed at de-radicalising, rehabilitating, and reintegrating repentant insurgents. That was a bold and strategic move,” he said.

Danfulani added that Buratai, in 2018, launched Operation LAST HOLD to eliminate terrorist enclaves in the Lake Chad region, deploying six additional manoeuvre brigades to Borno State.

Highlighting some of Buratai’s key achievements, Danfulani noted that the retired Army Chief:

Established multiple Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to strengthen military presence in flashpoints;

Prioritised local and international training for troops;

Enhanced civil-military relations through community-oriented projects;

Upgraded the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna;

Set up military medical centres in combat zones to support troops;

Operationalised Special Forces units for counter-insurgency; and

Championed innovations in equipment production and tactical deployment.

“Buratai’s leadership reflected strategic foresight, operational depth, and unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security. His legacy is still felt within the military and in communities affected by insurgency,” he stated.

Danfulani urged future military leaders to emulate Buratai’s courage, foresight, and dedication to national service.