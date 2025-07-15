Bullet fragments still in my head after 2019 shooting – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has disclosed that bullet fragments from a 2019 shooting incident remain embedded in her head.

The 39-year-old made the revelation on Monday through an Instagram post, where she shared videos of herself undergoing medical examinations and scans.

“Last two weeks have been so hectic lovers. It’s been one hospital or the other running some series of tests on my head and body,” she wrote.

“Haven’t been feeling too well too, so my doctor advised I should be placed on bed rest. Seriously, good health is underestimated.

“I went for my checkups, it was found that there are still fragments of bullet pellets on my head. As years go by, more still comes out. But at the end 🤷‍♀️ it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.

“God is with me no doubt and may his name be praised. Amen. 🙏 #legitqueen.”

Okorie first spoke publicly about the incident in December 2019, alleging she was ambushed by gunmen she described as “assassins.”

“The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere. No human came for our rescue. Only God came for our rescue,” she said at the time, claiming 10 bullets had struck her head.

In a follow-up revelation in 2021, the actress stated that bullet pellets were still surfacing from her skull and reiterated her belief that her attack was orchestrated by rivals within the movie industry.

She also maintained she would never forgive those behind the alleged plot or the bloggers who, she claimed, spread false narratives about the incident.