Buhari’s egalitarian governance worthy of  emulation – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ogun Chapter, has urged government officials at all levels to emulate the egalitarian system of governance of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ademola Hameed-Benco, the Chairman of the chapter, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said that such a governance style would tackle bribery, corruption, among other vices.

Hameed-Benco said that his system of governance regardless of social standing, wealth, gender, race, religion or other characteristics, places emphasis on equal rights and access to resources for everyone.

“Buhari, who was a military head of State from 1984 to 1985 and later a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, tamed bad governance, remained a dedicated leader who transformed the lives of so many Nigerians.

”In 2021, he approved the payment of the outstanding accrued pension rights for treasury-funded MDAs retirees who were not paid earlier.

“He also approved the payment of the backlog of death benefits claims due to beneficiaries of deceased employees of treasury-funded MDAs,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government declared Tuesday a public holiday in honour of Buhari, who died on Sunday.

The holiday comes as part of the ongoing seven-day national mourning period earlier announced by President Bola Tinubu to pay tribute to Buhari’s life and legacy.

Buhari died at the age of 82, and his death was confirmed in a statement by his former special adviser, Garba Shehu, on Sunday. (NAN)